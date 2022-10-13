Louise Redknapp is so proud of son Charley in sweet new video from Arizona visit The star is overseas!

Louise Redknapp was one proud mum on Wednesday after she shared a sweet clip of her 18-year-old son Charley during her first visit to Arizona.

The star posted the video on her Instagram feed which showed the doting mother filming her eldest son at what appeared to be his sports practice.

WATCH: Louise Redknapp beams from the sidelines as she visits son Charley

Captioning the video, the 47-year-old simply penned a white love heart emoji.

The brief clip showed the large silver bleachers where Louise was sitting, as well as the bright blue sky.

Louise touched down earlier this week

The star has already settled into American life perfectly and was captured rocking team colours in an Arizona University sweatshirt.

Posing outside the college, the former Eternals singer matched the jumper with a pair of flattering black leggings, black trainers and stylish sunglasses.

She captioned her post: "Arizona," followed by an orange heart emoji. She also shared an impressive shot of the University's football stadium which was branded with the same 'A' logo as Louise's jumper.

The star was rocking the University apparel

The building also had the words: "Home of the Wildcats," written on the outside.

Louise's latest stateside visit is the first time the doting mother has visited her son since he moved across the pond last month.

Ahead of the exciting milestone, Louise exclusively revealed to HELLO! that it was actually the influence of her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp that inspired their son to study in the US.

Charley is a keen sportsman

She explained: "His dad was the one that suggested it and thought it would be a good idea for him. So I was like, 'Well, I'm not going to say no'. If that's what he wants to do, then I'll back whatever he wants to do. It was more of a surprise to me that he was going to go and do that. But like I said, it's a great opportunity. And I hope that he has an amazing time."

An emotional Louise added: "I'll literally cry about ten times a day, he goes this weekend. I'm sure many women reading this have been there. We are really close me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him here, he's like one of my best little mates.”

