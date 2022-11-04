Louise Redknapp poses up a storm in see-through black blouse The singer has put together a party edit for Peacocks

Louise Redknapp has put together the perfect party edit with Peacocks ahead of the Christmas holidays, and couldn't help but show off all the pieces on her Instagram.

On Thursday, the mother-of-two shared all the different items from her edit, including the most gorgeous see-through tie neck black blouse which retails at £22.

The blouse features long sleeves, a ruffled neckline with a satin-look necktie, and cuffs with a diamante button.

In the photos, taken before Louise transformed her hair into a chopped bob, the 44-year-old can be seen posing with one hand behind her head whilst looking straight into the camera.

Louise Redknapp looked stunning whilst modelling the see-through blouse

Other looks, include "the must-have" sequinned shirt, a cut-out sleeve top, wide leg velvet trousers and a stunning sequinned dress.

"I'm absolutely loving these new pieces from my party edit with @peacocks_fashion this is my fav edit yet, so many pieces I can't wait to share with you but for now here's a selection to start! The Party Edit is available online and now," she captioned the post, which featured some of the looks.

Friends and fans were quick to complement the collection. "You look gorgeous Louise," wrote one, whilst another added: "Stunning. But you have been stunning from day one. Enough said."

A third remarked: "Naturally great at being photographed, real beautiful resin and lady xx."

The Eternal singer shared several of her favourite looks with her fans

"As always the quintessential British beauty," stated another.

Louise's fashion post comes just days after she blew fans away with her stupendous Halloween costume as she headed for a fun night out with a group of friends.

Louise looked phenomenal in her futuristic costume as she rocked a high-cut mesh leotard with sheer fishnet panels in an abstract motif.

She teamed her curve-hugging look with sheer tights, pointed-toe stilettos and slick all-black party glasses. "Fab weekend with the best gang… Happy Halloween everyone xxx, wrote Louise alongside a fun video of her night out.