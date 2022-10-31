Louise Redknapp looks unreal in sheer leotard - just wait 'til you see her new hair We're loving Louise's new look!

Louise Redknapp seriously slayed this Halloween as she donned a risqué silhouette-enhancing costume to head out for an evening of fun with friends on Saturday night.

The Eternal songstress looked phenomenal in her futuristic costume as she rocked a high-cut mesh leotard with sheer fishnet panels in an abstract motif. Louise teamed her curve-hugging look with sheer tights, pointed-toe stilettos and slick all-black party glasses. Taking to Instagram to show off her ensemble, Louise shared a playful video of her evening with fans.

The star turned heads with her daring outfit, but it was her new hairstyle that truly captivated fans.

The mother-of-two switched her usual honey-blonde locks for a vampy layered bob, adding lashings of mascara and a rosy blush to complete her spooky Halloween aesthetic.

Louise turned up the heat this Halloween

"Fab weekend with the best gang… Happy Halloween everyone xxx," wrote Lousie, sparking a quick reaction from fans. "Oooooff! You are looking SMOKIN," gushed one fan, as another penned: "Loving the new hair Louise."

Agreeing, a third fan commented: "Love your hair shorter," while a fourth comment read: "Oh, Louise! [heart-eye emoji] You are an absolute BABE!!! Your new hair and glow really really suits you!"

The former Strictly star, who turns 48 this week, has been open about struggling with skin pigmentation and recently unveiled a before and after transformation.

She decided to try Nivea's Luminous 630 range to see if would make a difference – and she was delighted with the results.

Louise unveiled her new choppy bob

Alongside a before and after photo, Louise wrote: "I'm so pleased with the difference in my skin from using the @nivea Luminous630 range. It really has helped my pigmentation and I noticed the difference over the first 12 weeks."

"As you know I've spoken about suffering from pigmentation in the past and I’m so happy with the results," she added, unveiling her new glow.

