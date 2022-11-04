Love Jennifer Lopez's 'diamond' pendant necklace? It's actually only $108!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From looking at Jennifer Lopez's gorgeous statement diamond pendant necklace, you might think it’s right up there with her $5million engagement ring from Ben Affleck.

But don't be fooled by the rocks that she's got - JLo also loves to wear affordable gems!

Alongside the luxury pieces in her jewelry box, the Hustlers star also wears the very elegant $108 ‘Grand Countess’ necklace by Melinda Maria, which features a 24k gold-plated chain with a large white cubic zirconia pendant.

JLo has rocked the handcrafted necklace numerous times, on and off the red carpet

The brand, featuring jewelry handmade in L.A., is a favorite of A-listers from Taylor Swift to Michelle Obama. As jewelry designer Melinda explained: “I design fashion and fine jewelry that makes you feel like a glamorous, sparkly, superstar bad*ss.”

‘Grand Countess’ necklace, $108, Melinda Maria

Jen is a big fan of diamond pendants, and the Melinda Maria look, which also comes in sterling silver, isn’t the only one she wears.

She’s also a fan of a similar look by woman-founded brand Vrai, which uses sustainably sourced diamonds for its jewelry.

Strength Necklace, $2,700, Vrai

The Strength Necklace, which is a 0.75ct sustainably grown diamond pendant on a 14k solid gold chain, is a near-lookalike to the Grand Countess style – but has a price tag.

Basically Mrs Affleck, who is a big fan of both couture labels and more accessible brands like Reformation, Intimissimi, Farm Rio and Coach, is high-low fashion goals… even when it comes to jewelry!

