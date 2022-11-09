Former Chicago PD star Jesse Lee Soffer has left fans in “tears” after sharing a video of co-star Nick Gehlfuss singing Jesse a song about being "fake brothers".

Jesse starred as Jay Halstead in PD while Nick stars as Jay’s brother Will Halstead in Chicago Med, the series’ spin-off show, and in the video Nick sang his thanks to Jesse for their years together on screen.

WATCH: Chicago PD's Jesse Lee Soffer shares video of Chicago Med's Nick Gehlfuss singing goodbye song

"You’ve been a great fake brother to a real fake doctor, yes the best fake brother a guy could ask for," sang Nick, as he rocked a straw cowboy hat and aviator sunglasses.

With a smile on his face, Nick continued: "Maybe years down the road, we can change our roles, and play real lovers. So long my great fake favorite brother."

"Take ten seconds and listen to Nicky. It’ll warm your heart Love you bro," Jesse captioned the post which had fans commenting: "JESSE AND NICK I DIDN'T NEED TO CRY TODAY."

"This is absolutely amazing," shared another as one fan wrote: "This is definitely the greatest thing I've seen on the internet. The Halstead bros will forever be my favorite brothers on TV."

Nick sent the video to Jesse

Jesse, who is an original cast member, announced his exit from the show back in August.

In a statement, he said: "I want to thank the incredible fans for their unwavering support during the past ten years and want to express my deepest gratitude to Dick Wolf and everyone at Wolf Entertainment, Peter Jankowski, Matt Olmstead, Derek Haas, Michael Brandt, Rick Eid, Gwen Sigan, NBC, Universal Television, my fellow castmates and our incredible crew.

Jesse left the show during season 10

"To create this hour drama week after week has been a labor of love by everyone who touches the show. I will always be proud of my time as Det. Jay Halstead."

He shot his final scenes as Jay Halstead in episode three when the detective turned in his badge, telling his wife, Hailey Upton, that he was relocating to Bolivia with the Army for eight months.