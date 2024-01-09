Amal Clooney upstages George in photos as star makes candid confession about stunning wife

It's no secret that ever since George Clooney married Amal, she has become an absolute star within her own right. At red carpet events, the spotlight is often on her gorgeous style and fantastic career as a human rights lawyer.

It seems George is totally aware of this, as he spoke to Lorraine Kelly, the host of British show Lorraine.

© Getty Images 72nd ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Amal Clooney and honoree George Clooney at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015.

The anchor pointed out that "very recently" Amal had attended the British Fashion awards, and she asked if George had happened to be there. The actor, who was appearing on the show to promote his new film The Boys In The Boat, responded sardonically: "does it look like I was at a fashion awards?"

To which Lorraine teased that she was just wondering if he'd been cut out of the picture, as she'd joked before the interview segment that the actor had become something of an 'accessory' or an 'extra' to his wife when it came to the red carpet.

"If I'm in a picture with my wife, they do cut me out", the star admitted jokingly. But it turned out he wasn't that bothered about not attending the fashion awards, as he sarcastically added that it "cut" him up not to be able to attend.

"Have you got used to being this elbow in the picture?" Lorraine asked.

George responded: "They always say 'George was nice enough to hold an umbrella for his gorgeous wife."

The comments were in line with the star's self-effacing sense of humor, but there genuinely are photos of him holding an umbrella for his wife, as she is usually the star of the show on any red carpet.

George seems perfectly happy to let her take the center of attention, as he called his wife "a force of nature" and "homely".

It turns out that his new film, about a team of rowers competing for gold at the 1936 Olympics in Berlin, had strong ties to the United Kingdom as a lot of the rowing was filmed on the River Thames, not far away from George's $18 million mansion in Sonning-on-Thames.

The star mentioned that he and his wife often go for walks near where they filmed the rowing scenes.

© w8media George owns an $18 million home in Berkshire

Sadly though, the gorgeous manor known as Aberdash House experienced flooding as a storm hit England badly during the new year. Photos showed that the grounds of the house, on an island off the river, had experienced severe flooding due to heavy rain.