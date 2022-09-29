George Clooney admits to making 'terrible mistake' with his twins George and Amal Clooney are parents to Ella and Alexander

George Clooney has revealed that he and wife Amal have found themselves in a difficult position when it comes to their two children.

The couple, who married in 2014, are proud parents to five-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

Appearing on CBS Mornings on Wednesday, the couple talked about their young family with host Gayle King, who asked if the kids are "chatty".

"We've made a terrible mistake," George shared, explaining, "We taught them Italian."

George and Amal have been married since 2014

"But we don't speak Italian," he added. "So, we've armed them with a language they can harm us with. And we both don't really know what they're saying."

Confirming the twins speak both Italian and French, George teased, "I'm from Kentucky, English is my second language."

Amal, meanwhile, described little Alexander as "a big prankster."

The couple welcomed their twins in June 2017

She told her husband: "Our son is now a big prankster. You've taught him all of these lessons and now he's pranking his dad back!"

George also revealed that while his son's favourite superhero is Batman, he was not impressed to discover that his dad used to portray him.

The couple's children speak three languages

"I go, 'You know, I was Batman,' and he goes, 'Yeah, but not anymore,'" the actor said with a laugh, adding, "If only he knew how true that was!"

It comes after George revealed that his children can already speak three languages.

During his appearance at the Royal School of Film and Television Production Magnet in Los Angeles, the star was asked how he will feel if his kids follow him into the entertainment industry.

The couple are still head over heels

"They can do whatever they want," he told Entertainment Tonight. "My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something - they already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English."

George and Amal rarely speak about their children. Speaking in 2021, George said that he and his wife have chosen to keep Alexander and Ella out of the spotlight in order to not "put their lives in jeopardy".

