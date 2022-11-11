Hugh Bonneville The actor is well-loved by everyone

Hugh Bonneville has won the hearts of many people with his kindness and it is noticed by those who work with him.

This year, the Downton Abbey star stepped up to help the Ukraine cause by filming a powerful appeal for the Disasters Emergency Committee.

Stars and filmmakers shared many kind words about the actor with HELLO! exclusively.

Fellow Downton Abbey star Jim Carter revealed the true extent of Hugh’s kindness on the TV set. He told HELLO!: "As the butler at Downton Abbey I was acutely aware of how lucky we were to have the kind and compassionate Lord Grantham as our employer.

"Hugh Bonneville was perfectly cast as Lord Grantham as no one brings more energy, skill, wit and commitment to their charitable works than Hugh. It’s all done with kindness."

Filmmaker Babak Anvari revealed that everyone on the team for his film I Came By loved Hugh, although he played the villain in his movie.

He told HELLO!: "Hugh is an awesome collaborator – I learnt so much just by working with him. So generous with his time and creativity. And such a professional, and he was so nice to the crew. The whole team loved him.

"Even though his character is a charming “monster” in my film I Came By, in real life he is more like Mr Brown from Paddington – paternal and kind."

Hugh’s commitment to charitable work helped the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal raise £380 million for those in need.

The DEC told HELLO!: "We're incredibly grateful to Hugh for helping to raise money for civilians caught up in the conflict in Ukraine.

"Filming a clip for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, he explained the situation faced by refugees and issued a powerful call for donations. The appeal has raised £380 million to date, and has provided a lifeline to hundreds of thousands of people in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

"The funds have allowed DEC charities to deliver medical support, food aid, cash to buy essentials, clean water and much more."

