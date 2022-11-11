David Tennant generously gave his time and voice to the Ukrainian cause. The Doctor Who star was the voice behind the radio campaign for the Disaster Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

National and local stations broadcast the appeal 14,000 times over two weeks. As David took to the radio, Adrian Lester, Hugh Bonneville, Kit Harington and Simon Pegg filmed TV campaigns for the special appeal.

Adrian told HELLO!: "It's been a devastating time in Ukraine’s history, but thanks to Hugh, Kit, David and Simon for their kindness, commitment and generosity of time, in what are exceptionally busy schedules, we were able to reach a much wider audience and raise vital funds for the people of Ukraine."

The DEC’s appeal money was used by charities in Ukraine and at its borders. Essential food, water, medical assistance and trauma care were being offered to those in need.

The charity told HELLO!: "When the conflict began in Ukraine in March, we launched an emergency appeal to raise money for people affected. David kindly agreed to voice the appeal on commercial radio, which is broadcast free of charge thanks to our partnership with Radiocentre.

"The appeal was played an incredible 14,000 times over two weeks, being heard around 117 million times. The response was truly amazing, with £200 million raised in the first two weeks setting a Guinness World Record in the process.

"The funds have been providing a lifeline to hundreds of thousands of people affected by the conflict, allowing DEC charities to deliver medical support, food aid, cash to buy essentials, clean water and much more. We’re hugely grateful to David for helping to spread the word about the appeal and giving people a way to help."

