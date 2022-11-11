The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lead special nominations in HELLO!'s Kind List 2022

HELLO! has marked the milestone of World Kindness Day on Sunday, 13 Nov with our third annual list which shines a light on some of the most inspirational people including celebrities, royals, trailblazers, environmentalists and athletes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are among those who are featured on the list as a result of their sincere and inspiring kindness. However this year, we have a new category! At the request of some of those who have been featured themselves, we've included a new section: Inspirations.

These are people, not always in the public eye, who have been put forward by some big names keen to share their own spotlight. Here's a taste of the entries in our new Inspirations category on HELLO!’s Kind List 2022…

The Duchess of Sussex

Celebrating other women is so important and naturally, as a trailblazer in female empowerment, Meghan has this on her mind ahead of World Kindness Day.

Exclusively with HELLO!, Meghan has celebrated Kate Stephens, CEO of Smart Works, in her nomination. Kate leads the charity’s kind mission to help give women the confidence they need to secure employment.

The Duchess, who has been a patron of the charity since 2019, told HELLO!: "One form of kindness that is particularly meaningful is when women uplift and support other women.

"Kate Stephens, CEO of Smart Works, does this day in and day out, working with her team to help thousands of women across the UK by providing them with the tools they need to feel empowered and prepared for the workforce.

"The ability to walk into a room feeling your best should be a right, not a luxury. Under Kate’s inspiring leadership the Smart Works team provides meaningful coaching, community, and work attire – equipping women in need with the resources and confidence to make a lasting change in their lives.

"Kate consistently leads by example, proving that when we invest in women, we invest in our collective future. It has been an incredible privilege to be patron of this extraordinary organisation, led by Kate, and to witness this beautiful display of kindness in action."

The Duke of Sussex

Prince Harry has been following in his late mum Princess Diana’s kind footsteps with all of his charitable work and personal donations. But for this year's Inspiratio list, the Duke of Sussex told HELLO! about how he has found genuine kindness in British filmmaker Baroness Beeban Kidron, founder of 5Rights Foundation - a charity which advocates children’s rights in the digital world.

Working to ensure our children are safe in this new and overwhelming digital world that is now their norm, is a mission Baroness Kidron has taken on with extraordinary passion.

"When I first met Baroness Beeban Kidron, the first thing that struck me was her passion," the Duke told HELLO!

"The second thing, her persistence. But possibly her greatest asset is her genuine kindness. She’s the kind of person that makes you want to join her mission: strengthening the rights of young people in the digital age. “Whether she’s orchestrating a scene behind the camera, advocating for the implementation of after-school programs, or pushing for safer online communities, she is always finding ways to make the world a better place for the next generation. “As founder of 5Rights Foundation, Beeban is a pioneer who has spent years working across the globe to change technology laws and empower young people to create a healthier, safer, and better internet.

“She’s a force of nature, an Archewell Foundation partner, and a tireless advocate. Most of all, she's a friend who couldn’t be more deserving of this recognition. Thank you Baroness for all that you do for our children."

The Duchess of York

Always kind, Sarah Ferguson wanted to highlight the remarkable work of Teenage Cancer Trust campaigners, grandmother Enid Waterfall MBE and cancer survivor Crystal Marshall.

Exclusively with HELLO!, the duchess was eager to shine a light on the kindness of 88-year-old Enid who raised £71,000 after losing her grandson to cancer. She also wanted to put a focus on Crystal who bravely shared her story with the world about her experience with cancer and life-changing surgery.

The Duchess of York told HELLO!: "The kindness, bravery and determination to help others shown by Enid and Crystal really stands out. "Despite all the difficulties and heartbreak that they have endured, they’ve taken those experiences and turned them into something positive, and have my deepest admiration.

"It is thanks to people like Enid and Crystal that Teenage Cancer Trust is able to fund its incredible hospital units, nurses and youth workers, and raise vital awareness of the issues facing young people with cancer. They are both more than worthy of an entry on this year's Kind List and I wish them all the very best for the future."

Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin is leading the way in conservation in her late dad Steve's footsteps at Australia Zoo, and with her incredible global charity Wildlife Warriors.

As Bindi herself says in our KInd List opening letter, kindness to the planet, to wildlife and to each other can quite literally change the world.

Shining a special light, Bindi is keen to recognise head veterinarian and manager of the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital Dr Ludovica Valenza for the inspirational kindness she shows on a daily basis.

"Dr Ludovica Valenza works tirelessly to ensure that every animal in our care receives world class medical treatment," Bindi reveals.

"The goal with each patient admitted to the Wildlife Hospital is to rehabilitate them for life back in the wild. Dr Valenza inspires me on a daily basis with her kindness and compassion for every species."

Malala Yousafzai

Known for fighting for girls’ education everywhere, her close friend Vee Kativhu, who has empowered thousands of disadvantaged students, was a fitting choice for Malala.

"When she came to the UK from Zimbabwe as a child, Vee did not speak English, struggled in school, and did part time jobs after class to support her family. Yet with all that stacked against her, she succeeded. She received her undergraduate degree from Oxford, her master's from Harvard, and was recently accepted to a PhD program," Malala revealed at HELLO!'s exclusive Inspiration Awards.

Talking about her friend's great kindness and generosity, she continued: "She has taken hundreds of thousands of young people on this journey with her to her YouTube channel, helping disadvantaged students in how to prepare for their exams, apply for colleges, and do well in their studies."

She added: "She's published a book to empower students to believe in themselves, [and] just last month, the United Nations named her as a young leader for the Sustainable Development Goals."

Andy Murray

Andy Murray’s wife Kim was the first person on his mind when asked about the kindest person he has ever met. At every turn throughout his sporting career, Kim has been there as a pillar of support.

They are the perfect love match, falling head over heels after meeting at the US Open in 2005. The couple have been married since 2015 and they raise four children together. Kim has shown great kindness in inspiring and encouraging her tennis star husband to reach his full sporting potential.

Honouring his wife with a special mention for our Kind List, Andy told HELLO!: "My wife is the kindest [person I know], for continuing to allow me to follow my dream and play tennis."

