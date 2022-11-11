Stormzy has been showing his genorosity for years with the talented rapper having begun a campaign to donate £10million to support Black British causes over the course of ten years.

The campaign, which is now in its third year, came amid the killing of George Floyd, which sparked worldwide protests, and the 29-year-old has described his campaign as just the "beginning of a lifetime commitment".

Speaking back when he made the commitment, Stormzy said: "The uncomfortable truth that our country continuously fails to recognise and admit is that black people in the UK have been at a constant disadvantage in every aspect of life – simply due to the colour of our skin.

"I’m lucky enough to be in the position I’m in and I’ve heard people often dismiss the idea of racism existing in Britain by saying, ‘If the country’s so racist how have you become a success?!’

"And I reject that with this: I am not the UK’s shining example of what supposedly happens when a black person works hard. There are millions of us. We are not far and few. We have to fight against the odds of a racist system stacked against us and designed for us to fail from before we are even born."

He added: "Black people have been playing on an uneven field for far too long and this pledge is a continuation in the fight to finally try and even it."

And just week, the rapper and his company Merky teamed up with Adidas to announce a new campaign that aims to address the lack of diversity in football when it comes to senior positions off of the pitch.

The campaign, which will launch in 2023, aims to increase the amount of Black managers, coaches, sport presenters and other managerial roles within the sport.

