Camila Cabello has shown kindness to Ukraine by taking part in a special concert for the cause. The singer generously gave her time to perform, including singing with Ed Sheeran and an emotional cover of Coldplay’s Fix You for the glittering evening.

The kind act touched the hearts of those in Ukraine with some people watching the concert from bomb shelters in the war-torn country. More than 13 million was raised for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The DEC told HELLO!: "Camila’s performance at Concert for Ukraine in March was undoubtedly one of the highlights of the night, including an emotional cover of Coldplay’s Fix You and the debut live performance with Ed Sheeran of their duet Bam Bam.

"We're hugely grateful to her for taking part in the show and for her work as an ambassador for our member charity Save the Children.

"The concert raised more than £13 million for the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, with funds helping DEC charities provide medical care, food, shelter, clean water and much more for people affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

"We also heard after the event that there were people in Ukraine watching the concert in bomb shelters and that it really meant a lot to them to see the world standing with them."

