Strictly star Ellie Taylor has a famous husband - find out who he is

We're now on Week 8 of Strictly Come Dancing, and the competition is really heating up as all of the celebrities aim to make it to the Blackpool special, which will be hosted from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

One of those stars is Mash Report presenter Ellie Taylor, and she has a famous star giving her backing, her husband, Phil Black. Phil is an international correspondent based in CNN's London bureau. Prior to working in the UK, he was based in Moscow as CNN international's Russia correspondent.

WATCH: Ellie Taylor thanks fans for their support

The pair married in 2014, at a private and intimate ceremony in London alongside their close friends and family.

They welcomed their daughter four years later in 2018, and according to the MailOnline, Ellie revealed she really struggled in the early days of motherhood.

The publication reported that Ellie explained: "When my daughter was born it was like a grenade was lifted out of my body and my optimism was turned upside down and inside out. You're dealing with this physical trauma and a newborn and my mind sort of collapsed. It was just the most intense experience I've ever been through."

Looking back the actress thinks she may have had post-natal depression at the time and thankfully is now worlds away from those feelings.

Ellie is ready to strut her stuff

Ellie had a rough week last week on Strictly, finishing near the bottom of the leaderboard, scoring only 22 for her rumba, with Craig Revel Horwood giving her a measly three.

Thankfully, the public rallied around her to see her through, and the comedian and partner Johannes Radebe will be taking on the Charleston to Elaine Page and Bernard Cribbins' Friendship.

Talking to the BBC about joining the show, she said: "Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I'm absolutely over the moon to be a part of Strictly 2022! I've watched the show for years so to be able to take to the dance floor is a dream come true, for both me and mum who is a Strictly super fan!

"At the moment I'm focusing on the excitement and glitter and choosing to ignore the fact that I have the dancing ability of a newly born giraffe. Bring it on!"

