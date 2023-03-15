Michelle Obama looks just like oldest daughter Malia in youthful new photo Former First Lady Michelle Obama is a mom-of-two

Michelle Obama hasn't had a quiet life since leaving the White House, always keeping busy but despite her non-stop life, she still never looks anything less than perfect.

During the week, the former First Lady revealed that there was now merchandise that bore the initials of her book, The Light We Carry. The star modeled a yellow shirt with the text as she stood against a plain background. She had her stunning black hair styled in braids and rocked large hoop earrings and blue nails.

Her skin positively glistened in the stunning photos, giving her a youthful appearance that saw her resembling her young daughter, Malia, 24.

"I'm excited to share The Light We Carry merch with all of you!" she enthused. "Check out the MichelleObamaBooks.store (link in bio!) for everything from shirts, hoodies, beanies, and more. Snap a picture of what you get! Can't wait to see you rocking it."

Fans were quick to react, as one said: "You, beautiful soul, will forever and always be my First Lady as your husband will forever and always be my President!!"

A second added: "You are looking amazing! So happy for you and family!" while a third posted: "Come on, model!"

Meanwhile, others implored Michelle to run to be president in 2024.

The phrase on Michelle's new merchandise has become a way of life for the mom-of-two, the title of her most recently published book, even naming her podcast after it.

Earlier in the month, she made an emotional revelation about her two daughters on the podcast, sharing: "So do not get me wrong, it was a privilege to serve, but it was hard and it was hard on our family, it was hard on my daughters growing up in the spotlight."

She added: "Being first lady of this country was the greatest honor. It was the greatest honor of my life, and I took it seriously. I worked my butt off for this nation because I felt like if you are here for eight years, I wanted to leave and show something.

"I wanted to touch some lives. I wanted to open that house up. I wanted people flowing through it. I wanted kids to feel like they were a part of that house.

"So every event was well thought out. We included a broader set of communities. We had music. We had Girl Scouts camping out. I didn't want a day to go by that that house didn't feel full and loved."

