Gemma Atkinson reveals she's taken off engagement ring - but it's not what you think The former Strictly Come Dancing star is expecting her second baby with fiancé Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez are so loved-up as they await the arrival of their second baby later this year, with Gemma recently delighting fans as she showcased her bare baby bump in a new photo.

The star revealed at the weekend, though, that she'd sadly had to remove her stunning £11.9k engagement ring, although not due to any relationship issue!

Sharing a photo of her left hand to Instagram, she wrote: "Had to take my ring off as it's got too tight. Even my fingers are pregnant with this little fella [head in hands emoji, crying-laughing emoji]".

The busy star, who is already a doting mum to daughter Mia, three, has been keeping her social media followers informed throughout her second pregnancy journey.

Gemma and Gorka announced in January that they are expecting a baby boy, and their fans and Strictly family were all delighted for the couple.

Sharing the news on Instagram alongside a sweet shot of her bump, the actress and presenter penned: "Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I’ve officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year."

Gemma shared the update on Instagram

She added: "We feel so incredibly blessed and Grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

Since becoming a mother, Gemma has made no secret of how much she is relishing parenthood. However, the journey wasn't always smooth sailing.

The couple got engaged two years ago

She needed to have an emergency C-section when Mia's heart rate dropped suddenly, with Gemma suffering a haemorrhage after the birth, losing nearly a litre of blood.

Despite the difficulties she faced following the birth of Mia, Gemma confessed she would love to have another baby with her fiancé. "I'm at the stage where I want a sister or brother for Mia," she explained on Steph's Packed Lunch.

