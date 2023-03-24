Helen Flanagan is picture-perfect in daring gown as she opens up about family plans Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan split with fiancé Scott Sinclair last year

Helen Flanagan always wows with her stunning looks, whether she's taking her three children to the pool or enjoying a bold photoshoot, it's always a hit!

During the week, the star modelled another ravishing look as she took part in a Q+A session with her adoring fans. Sharing one photo alongside her children, Helen looked like a gorgeous bride in a daring sheer gown that stretched all the way down to the floor. The gown featured an intricate floral design, and Helen's beauty took the outfit to the next level.

Helen's children also looked stylish with Matilda, seven, in a blue tulle dress, Delilah, three in a blue floral ensemble and baby Charlie in a blue bib.

The former Coronation Street star dotes on her children, and one fan was curious as to whether she would want to welcome a fourth in the future.

Replying, Helen explained: "No. I don't want any more babies. I'm obsessed with my three kids that I have and [I] think I'm really lucky to have had three healthy children."

She added: "I want to give each of them all of me and equal attention which is really hard work but worth it."

Helen opened up about the potential of more children

Helen shares her three children with former fiancé Scott Sinclair, who plays for Bristol Rovers, but the pair went their separate ways last October, although neither have opened up about the reasons behind the split.

Following the end of their relationship, Helen stepped out in some incredibly bold looks, and one of our favourites came last November.

During a trip to Loch Lomond with her children, the star wore a fabulous ensemble comprised of a white glittery miniskirt with a fluttery feathered hemline and a matching silk shirt in the same shade.

Helen has some incredible looks

The 32-year-old added a pair of pointed-toe heels that were embellished with sliver-crusted bows and matching ankle straps.

As for her hair, Helen wore her beautiful blonde tresses down styled in crisp curls and added statement diamante earrings as a pearl clutch bag to complete her high-glam look.

Her makeup looked flawless, as she opted for a rosy brick shade of lipstick, light eyeshadow on her eyes and lashings of mascara. The star also added subtle touches of pink blusher.

