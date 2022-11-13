Nikita Kuzmin reveals unexpected birthday surprise for Strictly partner Ellie Simmonds The professional dancer had a surprise for the star!

Nikita Kuzmin and his former Strictly Come Dancing partner Ellie Simmonds had such a special bond throughout the competition and on Saturday the professional dancer shared his very special birthday present for the athlete.

Taking to his Instagram account the Strictly star, 24, revealed that for Ellie's special day, he took her skydiving! Nikita then proceeded to share a behind-the-scenes look at the exhilarating experience.

Captioning an Instagram reel of the thrilling activity, he penned: "No boring birthday gifts from me. Don't have Ellie's footage, but cannot wait till you get to see her flight, it’s hilarious. Happy birthday again @elliesimmonds," alongside a red love heart emoji.

In the clip, Nikita filmed the incredible moment he jumped out of the aeroplane and into the sky in the correct "banana" pose with his instructor, who, according to the star, "jumped out sideways."

Nikita shared the exciting update on Instagram

Ellie was quick to reply to the sweet gesture and wrote: "Deffo not a boring birthday present… one to remember that’s for sure! Getting chucked out of a plane! Your commentary here thanks so much Nikita! Big love," alongside a blue love heart emoji.

Other members of the Strictly cast were equally as blown away by the meaningful move. Gorka Marquez penned: "This is amazing."

Amy Dowden added a heart eyes emoji in response to the post and Strictly champion Rose Ayling-Ellis commented: "This is amazing! What a lovely present!"

Ellie and Nikita were devastated to leave the competition

Sadly, Ellie and Nikita departed the competition last week despite scoring an impressive 33 points and the duo were in tears when the news was revealed.

In an emotional statement shared to his Instagram after their departure, Nikita wrote: "Didn't want to write this so early, but here we go… Our Strictly journey came to an end. Earlier than we wanted, but boy I've loved every single moment with you.

"You're the most beautiful, pure, sincere, genuine, loving human. I may have taught you dancing but you taught me so much about compassion, sincerity, love and so much about life. Keep doing incredible things the way you do. This has been without a doubt one of the most special times in my life.

"You've inspired me as a choreographer as well as inspiring me in life. I am beyond grateful for every single second that I got to spend with you. Not sure what I'll do without you talking to me non-stop for a whole day," he joked, before telling her: "REMEMBER WHO YOU ARE SIMMONDS! KEEP PROVING EVERYONE WRONG THE WAY YOU LOVE TO DO IT. I will miss you so much and I love you @elliesimmonds #teamelita."

