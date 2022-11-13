Michael Weatherly delights fans with rare photo of daughter Olivia The star took to social media

Michael Weatherly took to social media with a rare photo from inside his family home - and fans have gone wild.

The NCIS star, 54, shared a photo on Twitter of what appeared to be his daughter Olivia holding their dog Oliver who was dressed up as "Thing 1" from Dr. Suess', The Cat in The Hat.

In the photo, the pooch was posing on the floor in a bright blue wig, embellished with a big red bow.

Captioning the update, the actor penned: "Oliver was Thing 1 for Halloween. I was a combo platter of 'guy in sweatpants', 'unemployed actor' and 'Dad'. Perfect Night!"

Oliver was Thing 1 for Halloween. I was a combo platter of “guy in sweatpants”, “unemployed actor” and “Dad”. Perfect Night! pic.twitter.com/lkaReJs6qV — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) November 2, 2022

The star took to Twitter

The hilarious update was met with countless responses from fans who were quick to rush in with their comments.

One fan replied writing: "So cute... hope he get lots of good doggie treats and I'm sure he's scarfing them down as we speak!!"

A second added: "Oh, how sweet!! So glad you are enjoying every aspect of your children's lives. The world would be a much better place if parents spent time with their children!! Love this!"

Michael is such a proud dad

A third replied: "Perfect Dad...no acting required...These are the moments of love and caring. Remembered by you your children forever."

The star is a doting father of Olivia, ten, and Liam, nine whom he shares with his wife Bojana Jankovic. Michael also has an older son August, 26, whom he shares with his ex-wife Amelia Heinle.

Last month, the father-of-two gave fans a sweet insight into Liam's life. Captioning a clip on Instagram he wrote: "Thinking back on #knockknock jokes. I think my son may be a combo of Samuel Beckett, @kanyewest and @DrSeuss and Yes, I realize Samuel Beckett is the only one without a @verified handle."

In the video, Michael was sat in a café and he recounted a 'knock knock' joke from his youngest son. Taking on a dramatic voice, he made his way through the joke, before adding 'who's there?': I don't know. I don't know, who? I don't know who because you said I don't know who to. Liam Weatherly, knock knock joke."

