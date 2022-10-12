Michael Weatherly compares son to famous playwright

Michael Weatherly is a doting dad to three children, August, Olivia and Liam, and during the week he shared an insight into Liam's life.

In a broody clip, Michael was sat in a café and he recounted a 'knock knock' joke from his youngest son. Taking on a dramatic voice, he made his way through the joke, before adding 'who's there?': I don't know. I don't know, who? I don't know who because you said I don't know who to. Liam Weatherly, knock knock joke."

WATCH: Michael Weatherly makes reference to rarely-seen son in brooding clip

In his caption, the star said: "Thinking back on #knockknock jokes. I think my son may be a combo of Samuel Beckett, @kanyewest and @DrSeuss and Yes, I realize Samuel Beckett is the only one without a @verified handle."

Fans found the clip hilarious, as one said: "LOL Liam is fantastic, he looks like you more as keeps growing up. God bless your beautiful family."

A second commented: "Makes more sense than my teenagers," while a third added: "Simple Michael, he's inherited your sense of humor!"

A fourth wrote: "Good one Liam, always enjoy a good knock-knock joke," and a fifth shared: "I think maybe a bit of dad humour there too."

Thinking back on #knockknock jokes. I think my son may be a combo of Samuel Beckett, ⁦@kanyewest⁩ and ⁦@DrSeuss⁩ and Yes, I realize Samuel Beckett is the only one without a ⁦@verified⁩ handle. pic.twitter.com/k6LSIsR2uZ — Michael Weatherly (@M_Weatherly) October 11, 2022

Michael shared an amusing clip about his son

Michael shares eldest son August with his ex-wife Amelia Heinle, while he shares daughter Olivia and son Liam with current wife Bojana Jankovic.

Last month, Michael revealed how smitten he was with his wife when they first met, and that he even flew to Paris in order for the couple to have a first date.

Recalling the heartwarming moment in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the star explained: "I ran into this beautiful woman with her hair in a ponytail and I was smitten, and I said 'I'm going to take you out to dinner.'

Liam is Michael's youngest son

"I was in Vancouver where she lived and was in medical school and I was just visiting seeing the Police in concert, seven years ago, and the beautiful Bojana my wife, I said 'tomorrow are you free for dinner?' and she said 'I'm very busy' so I said, 'Next week I'll fly back from LA' she said I can't, 'I'm going to Europe for three weeks with my girlfriends but I'll be back' and I said, 'Where are you going' and she said, 'Well I am in Paris for the first night…' and I said: 'Paris? How about if I take you to dinner in Paris?'"

Michael's romantic gesture worked as following a two-year long-distance relationship the couple wed in 2009 and have been going strong ever since. He added to People: "My kids and my marriage are the things I'm proudest of."

