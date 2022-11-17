Serena Williams showered with flowers from husband Alexis Ohanian as they celebrate incredible milestone So sweet!

It is quite the big day over at Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's house, as the two are celebrating an incredible milestone.

The couple have officially been married for five years, having wed in New Orleans in 2017 during a French ball-themed wedding inspired by Beauty and the Beast, their first dancing being to Tale as Old as Time by Céline Dion.

Alexis, who is the founder of Reddit, made sure his wife was showered with love – and flowers – amid their special day, and the tennis star shared a glimpse of it all with fans.

Serena took to Instagram to share with fans the heartfelt way her husband celebrated her and their marriage, filling their home with stunning flowers.

She posted several photos on her Instagram Stories from different corners of their house, all of which had been decorated with different arrangements of ruby red roses.

The first shot saw a wooden console with not one but three different vases packed with the roses, two of which were simple, round bouquets, while the middle one stole the show being shaped like a heart.

Alexis made sure every corner of the house was filled with flowers

However, there were even more throughout their residence, and Serena captioned a video of a fourth arrangement with: "Another one," which still wasn't the last, as she went on to show a fifth, sixth, and seventh arrangement throughout her kitchen and living room.

The couple have led a more private life since the Olympian's retirement in September, and she previously mentioned that focusing on family was one of the main reasons for her "evolution from tennis."

The two are hoping to expand their family

In an as-told-to essay for Vogue's September issue, which she used to announce her retirement, the mom-of-one opened up about wanting to expand her family.

She was candid about what the future holds for her and her family, revealing that her 5-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia, has actually been begging to be an older sibling, to a sister specifically, and she joked: "She doesn't want anything to do with a boy!"

