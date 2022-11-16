Serena Williams steals the show in a sheer waist-cinching red carpet dress The tennis icon has had a historic career

Serena Williams has truly had a legendary career, whether it's on the court or off, and was honored for her contributions during a recent event.

The star athlete and her sister Venus Williams were inducted into the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery earlier in the week during their Portrait of a Nation Gala.

Their pictures were put up to commemorate their shared legacy in the world of sports, and they both attended the ceremony in the most beautiful way.

Serena stole the show in a sequined maxi dress featuring a plunging neckline and sheer paneling in between purple sequins.

It also sported a waist-cinching belt line and a flowy fall that made her look ethereal, and she styled it out with straightened locks and a diamond chain.

Venus wore a much more revealing ensemble, another sequined dress, this time in rose gold, with gathered fabric and a much deeper V-neck silhouette.

Serena was inducted into the National Portrait Gallery with Venus

They both matched on the red carpet with their incredible levels of bling and also with matching sleek straight locks.

Serena shared photographs from the night that captured the emotions she felt upon seeing the honor materialize at the Gala.

"To have a picture in the @smithsoniannpg alongside so many historical icons? Mind officially blown. But to be inducted with your sister? Best feeling ever," she penned.

"Thanks @toyinojihodutola for your vision of having a treasure smile. We need to see more of that. And @robertpruitt what a sensational vision you had of @venuswilliams."

They were joined by two of their half-sisters as well

Serena also shared another set of photos from the carpet posing alongside Venus and their two half-sisters, Lyndrea and Isha Price, who were also on-hand to celebrate.

"Sisters. I love having sisters. I was fortunate enough to have 4. Now 3…. I have grown and learned to love and cherish every moment with them. As you can tell clearly I am the brat," she said.

