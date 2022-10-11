Serena Williams dances on the tables at unexpected Mexico hen party The hens enjoyed a low-key evening on the beach

Serena Williams swapped the tennis courts for the beach as she celebrated her friend's hen party in Mexico – but the evening was not what her followers expected.

MORE: Serena Williams reveals preparations for Meghan Markle's royal wedding took 'all night'

The sports star looked sensational as she danced around a beachfront bonfire in an eye-catching pink mini dress, accessorising with colourful yellow and green bracelets and anklets. Several of her friends sat on pillows on the sand facing the fire pit while Serena handed them freshly-toasted marshmallows on a stick – more of a low-key camping tradition than a wild hen party night!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Serena Williams dances up a storm in pink mini dress

"Loving my baby bride to be so much. So much I thought I was Selena for a moment and not Serena. I could never do her justice. All grown up. @justusssb_ fun thanks @chablemaroma and #chablehotels #justusthebride #foundhermainsqueeze #Jutusbridetribe," the tennis superstar captioned the Instagram post.

Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their surprise over the relaxed evening, which took place at five-star hotel Chablé Maroma on the coast of the Riviera Maya.

RELATED: Hen party ideas you'll fall in love with: decorations, accessories and more

READ: 31 amazing outfit ideas for the hen do in your diary

The tennis pro was spotted toasting marshmallows on the beach

"Is that a roasted marshmallow?" asked one, and another remarked: "Wow how lovely to see Serena enjoying life. I know she’s rich and all but it’s stuff I'd do and enjoy, beach and friends cooking marshmallows."

Meanwhile, others praised the 23-time Grand Slam winner for enjoying some downtime following her retirement from tennis, which she announced during the US Open. "Retirement looks great on you," commented one fan, while a second added: "Early retirement…"

Serena and Alexis on their wedding day in 2017

For her own bridal shower back in 2017, Serena was joined by 20 of her closest friends and family at 1 Hotel and Homes South Beach in Miami. During their trip, Serena, her mum Oracene, sisters Venus, Lyn and Isha and her friends enjoyed a "mind and movement" yoga and meditation class and a cruise around Miami on a private yacht.

Serena went on to marry Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in a magical Disney-themed wedding in New Orleans on 16 November 2017, a date that was deliberately chosen to pay tribute to the groom's late mother who passed away nine years prior.

Speaking to HELLO! at the time, Serena explained: "It is her birthday, and we wanted her to be represented at the wedding. Obviously, we wish that she could be here for this, but choosing her birthday as our wedding date was a nice way of making sure she’s still involved and made us feel more connected to her on our day."

MORE: Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and wife Nicola's unseen wedding photos confuse fans

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.