Serena Williams decided to turn the dial up to 11 for her recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in New York City.

The tennis star wore a dress from the upcoming collection of her S by Serena fashion brand, a bodycon blue velvet mini.

The body-hugging number showed off her impressive figure and featured a full sleeve, ruching down the sides, and a turtleneck silhouette.

She topped it off with sparkly strappy heels and tied her hair up in a bun while reclining on the staircase of a grandiose hall.

In another photo, she even held a placard for the show as she stood in front of a make-up mirror that added a brilliant sheen to the picture.

"Serena stepped out in NYC wearing a piece from our upcoming collection for @thedrewbarrymoreshow. Who's ready for this dress to hit the S by Serena shelves?!" the caption for the post read.

Serena brought her flair in a bodycon velvet dress

Fans quickly began showing that they were definitely interested in the upcoming collection and praised Serena with flame emojis.

"Slaying off the court," one fan said while another wrote: "A must have!" while a third added: "That blue dress is popping girly!!!"

While style and working on her clothing brand has been at the forefront for the tennis great since retiring, she's also been using some of her downtime to take in more entertainment, recently gushing about getting to watch Wakanda Forever.

She took to social media with a photograph of the film's poster and gushed about it, writing: "I am a @marvel FANATIC. Back starting from the comics.

The athlete recently shared her praise for the new Black Panther movie

"Black Panther hands down was and is the best marvel movie I have EVER seen. I cried. I cheered. I laughed. And I cried. It deserves and should win Oscars @im.angelabassett @badgalriri song- ties it all together. Thank you Black Panther cast."

