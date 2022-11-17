Ayda Field Williams comments on 'obliterated' love life with husband Robbie Williams

American star Ayda Williams has opened up about her lacklustre love life with husband and musician, Robbie Williams.

Over on her podcast, Postcards from the Edge, the 43-year-old explained how their bedroom is now a "communal workspace and sleeping area," following the arrival of their four kids.

She added: "When there was romance, when that happens, yes, there would be a communal sleeping place just out of physical need. But now that's completely dead. It's been obliterated by four kids."

"There is really no need to go to bed at the same time. It's just a joint workspace now… I might as well make the bed like a ping pong table and we could just play every now and then. And then stray off into other corners to sleep."

Robbie and Ayda tied the knot in 2010

Elsewhere in her podcast, the doting mother divulged some of Robbie's worst sleeping habits. "Rob snores, which did not happen in the early days," she said, before adding: "I'll sometimes kind of thump him with my leg, I'll shove. Sometimes it works but then he goes right back to doing it."

The couple live in a luxurious Los Angeles mansion complete with a main house, three separate guest houses, an outdoor pool, a fitness centre and a library. Robbie and Ayda tied the knot in a secret ceremony on 7 August 2010.

The duo welcomed Beau in early 2020

The couple share four children, Theodora 'Teddy' Rose, nine, Charlton 'Charlie,' seven, Colette 'Coco' Josephine, three and Beau Benedict Enthoven, two. Both Coco and Beau were born via surrogate.

At the time Ayda said: "Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible."

