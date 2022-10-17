Ayda Field Williams shares sweet video of daughter Teddy serenading dad Robbie

Ayda Field Williams melted hearts with a seriously adorable clip of her daughter Teddy paying tribute to dad Robbie Williams.

Taking to Instagram, the proud mom-of-four shared a behind-the-scenes snippet of ten-year-old Teddy performing a special song for her musician father. Singing from the heart, the youngster belted out a self-written tune whilst confidently playing the keyboard.

WATCH: Ayda Field Williams' daughter Teddy serenades famous dad Robbie

In one sweet moment, Teddy cheered: "Woo! Go Robbie," as her dad proudly looked on, beaming from ear to ear.

Ayda captioned her sweet social media post: "On Tour With The Williamses #gogirl #backstage #tour #justlikedaddy #musicislife #xxv #robbiewilliams AWxx".

Robbie kicked off his XXV tour in London

Her fans flooded the comment section with an array of supportive messages. "Proud parent moment or what? Teddy is talented! She will get far in life. Glad daddy is an inspiration!" wrote one, whilst a second penned: "Love this! Creating memories she’ll never forget of her daddy".

A third noted: "That is just the cutest!! We could see Teddy busting out some great moves during the show last night!" and a fourth added: "Awwwwwww beautiful Teddy. Watch out Rob, she's taking your spotlight".

The lovebirds tied the knot in 2010

Ayda and Teddy are currently on tour with Robbie whilst he performs across the UK and Ireland. Speaking to HELLO! ahead of Robbie's XXV tour, the doting mum said: "I'll have to hold our [ten-year-old] daughter Teddy back from jumping up on the stage.

"She's got a beautiful voice and composes songs on the piano; I can 100 per cent see her following in Daddy's footsteps… Just the other day she told me: 'I'm thinking in a few years I should go up on stage with Daddy.'"

Robbie and Ayda share four children together

Aside from Teddy, Robbie and Ayda are also proud parents to sons Charlie, nearly eight, and two-year-old Beau, in addition to daughter Coco, four.

Robbie and American star Ayda started dating back in 2006 and went on to marry at his home in Mulholland Estates in Beverly Hills in August 2010.

