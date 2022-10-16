Ayda Field makes sweet revelation about daughter and renewing vows with Robbie Williams

He's one of the greatest entertainers of all time and last week Robbie Williams was back doing what he does best as he took to the stage to kick off his latest tour with an energetic, nostalgia-fuelled extravaganza at London’s O2 arena.

And there, making sure his beloved family play a starring role every step of the way, was his proud wife Ayda Field Williams – who had a rather important job behind the scenes as she and her family prepared to embark on the UK and Ireland leg of Robbie’s XXV tour. “I will be in tow with four children ready to get up to my own naughtiness and cheekiness,” Ayda tells HELLO!

Ayda looks amazing in her sportswear

"I’ll have to hold our [ten-year-old] daughter Teddy back from jumping up on the stage. She’s got a beautiful voice and composes songs on the piano; I can 100 per cent see her following in Daddy’s footsteps… Just the other day she told me: ‘I’m thinking in a few years I should go up on stage with Daddy.’”

The 43-year-old mum of four, who also shares daughter Coco, four, and sons Charlie, nearly eight, and two-year-old Beau with her music star husband of 12 years, has her hands particularly full at the moment as she has launched an exciting new fashion venture.

They are a showbiz power couple

She has just brought out her own high-end athleisure label, AYDA.

It is clear to see that family is at the heart of everything Ayda does: it’s the drive behind her and Robbie’s desire to renew their wedding vows. "I want my mommy to be there and Rob’s parents to be there and for it to be a celebration.

"We had our dogs as bridesmaids last time, so I think that tradition should be maintained," says Ayda.

