Yellowstone's Kevin Costner praised for being a 'real man' as he shows support for Liz Cheney Yellowstone films in Wyoming

Kevin Costner has shown his support for Wyoming Republican senator Liz Cheney as she fights to retain her seat in the Senate.

MORE: Yellowstone star Kevin Costner named top TV earner along with Mahershala Ali

Liz, the daughter of former Vice-President Dick Cheney, has become a Republican pariah after acting as vice chair of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol; she is currently trailing 20 points to MAGA candidate Harriet Hageman who has been endorsed by Donald Trump.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Costner will soon return to screens for Yellowstone season five

Now Kevin, whose hit series Yellowstone films in the state of Wyoming, has shared he is backing Liz, wearing a T-shirt that reads: "I'm for Liz Cheney."

Liz shared the post and captioned it "real men put country over politics," referencing Kevin's status as an independent voter and tendency to vote for liberal politicians.

MORE: 5 things you probably didn't know about hit Western drama Yellowstone

EXCLUSIVE: Lainey Wilson reveals 'dream come true' at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Kevin rocked the tee with blue denim jeans and cowboy boots, and a black cowboy hat.

He appeared to be on the set of the upcoming fifth season of the show.

Real men put country over party. pic.twitter.com/7FaJpahtll — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 1, 2022

Liz shared the picture on social media

The actor stars as the lead John Dutton in the popular Paramount series. John is the patriarch and owner of Montana's largest ranch and the series follows him and his family as they navigate life on the ranch, and conflict with developers and native Americans.

The show has become a ratings success and he previously shared that he believes that its popularity comes because good Western cannot just be men "rushing towards a gunfight".

Kevin will return as John Dutton in season five

Speaking at the launch Paramount+ in the UK, he shared that "most Westerns aren't very good because they reduce themselves to the black hat and the white hat".

"But when they're done well, you are kind of haunted by how you can measure yourself to wonder, 'Were you tough enough to make it?' You were forced into decisions every day in the West which were kind of, 'Wow.'"