Yellowstone spin-off 1923 reveals first look at Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford

Yellowstone fans, rejoice! We have our first look at Harrison Ford and Dame Helen Mirren in the upcoming spin-off 1923.

"Meet Jacob and Cara Dutton. #1923TV premieres Dec. 18, exclusively on #ParamountPlus," the caption on the Instagram post read, showing Harrison as Jacob and Helen as Cara, with the pair leaning into each other and Jacob kissing Cara on her head.

WATCH: Kevin Costner's John Dutton gears up for huge change in Yellowstone season five trailer

Helen wore a long slate-grey dress with matching overcoat, while Harrison wore a blak suit and a white cowboy hat, and a gun tucked into his pants.

"Everything we’ve been waiting for!!!" commented one fan as others queried where Jacob Dutton fit into the Yellowstone family line.

The show 1883, Yellowstone's first spin off, featured Tim McGraw and Faith Hill as James and Margaret Dutton, and Jacob is James' brother.

James then welcomed a son, John, who had a son, John II, and John II had a son named John III who is played by Kevin Costner in the modern-day series Yellowstone which follows the lives of the Dutton family at their ranch in Montana.

Helen Mirren as Cara

Harrison Ford as Jacob

1883 took fans into the Dutton family's ancestry in the late 19th century as they made their way from Texas to Montana.

As fans will remember, James' son John - Jacob's nephew - was played by child actor Audie Rick in 1883 but will be portrayed by James Badge Dale in 1923 as he is now in his fifties. and taken over the running of the ranch from his father.

Jacob is John Dutton's (Tim McGraw) brother

Cara is Jacob's wife

1923 focuses on the next two generations of Duttons as they "struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana's great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade."

