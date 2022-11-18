Adele stuns in figure-hugging leggings as she reveals feeling 'highly emotional' ahead of Vegas residency The shows begin on Friday

Adele begins her Las Vegas residency on Friday, and on the eve on the very important date, the singer took to Instagram to reveal she was feeling "highly emotional" and "nervous".

The 34-year-old shared a picture of herself, taken by photographer Raven B. Varona, showing her dressed casually whilst rehearsing in an empty auditorium.

WATCH: Adele broke down as she cancelled her Las Vegas residency last year

Adele, who will no doubt wear stunning gowns during her performances, looked as gorgeous as ever in black leggings, which perfectly highlighted her toned legs, and a matching jumper.

Her hair and makeup were as spectacular as ever, with her blonde locks in waves and smoky eye makeup.

Adele shared the photo of the eve of the first show

She kept it ultra-comfortable on her footwear, opting to simply rehearse in her black socks.

Adele performing at BST Hyde Park in July

"I'm feeling all sorts as I write this. I'm highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can't sit still because I'm so excited," she began her post.

"I feel a million miles away from home, I can't stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!? I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job.

Adele will be performing in Las Vegas every weekend from November to March

"Maybe it's because I didn't start when I was supposed to. Maybe it's because it's opening night, maybe it's because Hyde Park went so great, maybe it's because I love the show I don't know. But it's safe to say I've never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! I can't wait to see you out there x," she added.

Friends and fans were quick to send their support to the star.

Chelsea Handler wrote: "Go girl go give it," whilst makeup artist Anthonyh Nguyen added: "The show is MAGICAL, and we love you!! Can’t wait for tomorrow."

