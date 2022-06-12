Adele fans left wondering about baby number two as her boyfriend reveals hopes of having another child The sweetest remarks

Is Adele ready to have another child? Her boyfriend, Rich Paul, sure seems to be! The sports agent left Adele fans on the edge of their seats following his remarks about starting a family.

The couple, who have been dating for a little over a year, first went public in the summer of 2021. The singer has a son, Angelo Adkins, who is nine, with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. Her boyfriend also has three children from a previous relationship.

The 40-year-old spoke to E! News about fatherhood and his hopes to be a "different dad" when the time comes to start a family with his singer girlfriend.

He explained: "As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough… But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I'm looking forward to being a different dad."

The star detailed the difference he finds in being an older dad versus a younger dad, more patience being one of the many attributes.

"You know, I have a daughter that's a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I'm really looking forward to being an older dad," he admitted.

The couple were first seen in public at various basketball games

He reflected on how fast it all happens, explaining why he would want to start parenthood all over again now that he's with Adele.

"Oftentimes as you're building a business, you're on the go, you're moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye," he said, before continuing with: "Next thing, you know, they're walking and they're riding the bike, running and flipping around and that's the problem."

The singer sparked engagement rumors in February

While Rich was as candid as it gets about starting a family, potentially soon, the Easy on Me singer is more prone to keep her personal life and relationships private. She previously sparked rumors of an engagement back in February after being spotted walking the red carpet at the 2022 Brit Awards with a jaw-dropping diamond ring on her ring finger.

However, when asked about her relationship status on The Graham Norton Show, she cheekily said: "As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn't."

