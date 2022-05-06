Adele stuns in black mini dress as she marks 34th birthday with makeup free photos

Happy birthday to Adele! The singer turns 34 on Thursday and to mark the special occasion, she broke her social media silence of more than a month to share two stunning pictures of herself.

In the snaps, taken by photographer Raven B. Varona, Adele can be seen posing in a gorgeous mini black dress with statement sleeves by Carolina Herrera.

The songstress is wearing her hair in her natural waves and opted to pose makeup-free for the camera, with just her signature gold hooped earrings as accessories.

"What a difference a year makes! If time keeps healing and smoothing out all the creases in my life like it does as the years fly by, then I can't wait to be 60!" her caption began reading.

Adele shared two new pictures with her fans

"I've never been happier! So many lessons, so many blessings to be grateful for. This is 34, and I love it here! Thank you for the birthday love as always x."

Fans rushed to comment on the beautiful photos, which seem to have been taken in her garden.

"Happy birthday queen," one wrote, whilst another added: "Whoa absolutely beautiful."

A third remarked: "The best of the best."

Adele's return to social media comes after she was forced to postpone a lucrative set of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace just 24 hours before she was set to take to the stage back in December.

At the time, the singer shared the news via Instagram and in the video, Adele broke down as she apologized to fans and admitted she was "embarrassed".

Adele attended the Brit Awards earlier this year

Sat in a hotel room wearing a black jumper and no makeup, the superstar was unable to stop the tears as she revealed that they have "been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID, half my crew and team has COVID right now, and it's impossible to finish the show".

"I can't give you what I have right now, I am gutted and I am sorry it's last minute," she continued, before promising to reschedule all of the dates.

"We've been awake for over 30 hours trying to figure it out but we've run out of time."

The mum-of-one added: "I am so sorry and embarrassed, and so sorry to everyone who has traveled. I will finish and get it where it is supposed to be, I am so sorry, it's been impossible. We are up against so much."