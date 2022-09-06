Adele sparks wedding reports after fans spot special detail in photo of new $58million home The couple went public with their romance in 2021

On Monday, Adele shared several new personal photos in honour of receiving her first Emmy Award, and whilst fans celebrated her latest achievement, many were left wondering if she had just let slip that she had secretly married her boyfriend Rich Paul.

Whilst the first two snaps that the singer shared only show her close-up alongside her Emmy, the last one show her Emmy nicely positioned in the spacious living room of her new $58million home.

The trophy is placed on top of a coffee table book and many other items on the singer's coffee table can be found – including what seems to be a Rummikub set with "The Paul's" written on the label.

"The Paul's," one simply wrote alongside a red heart emoji, whilst another asked: "'The Paul's' is you married?!"

Adele's latest photo gave fans a sneak peek at her new home

A third remarked: "I spotted that too…"

However, thoughts of a wedding were soon put to rest and many commented that if they were married it should be written "The Pauls," without the apostrophe.

"I can’t tell if I am more excited about it or upset at the bad punctuation," one noted, whilst another wrote: "Wouldn't be Paul's if they were married, it would be Pauls."

Another added: "All that money for a fancy game and a punctuation error."

Adele and Rich went public with their relationship in 2021, with Adele admitting during her CBS special, Adele One Night Only, that their romance came at the right time in her life.

The singer proudly posed with her first Emmy Award

During the interview, Adele gushed about their romance and said: "Yeah, he's just hilarious. Oh, he's so funny. Yeah, and very smart."

On how they met, the mum-of-one divulged: "I met him [at a birthday party] and then a couple of years later, we went out for dinner, which he says was a business meeting.

"I'm like, 'A business meeting about what?' We wouldn't be having a meeting about business. And then it was just the first time we'd hung out only on our own, and not with other friends and stuff like that. So that was a very natural way. I think that's how people would normally meet each other, like, in real life."

Earlier the year, the singer shared a photo of her and Rich holding up the keys to her new Beverly Hills home while standing on the grounds of the lavish estate, indicating that they have moved in together.