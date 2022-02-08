Adele thanks ex-husband in emotional speech as she wear large diamond on ring finger Adele and Simon divorced in 2019

Adele thanked her ex-husband Simon Konecki and their son Angelo in an emotional speech on Tuesday as she picked up Album of the Year and Artist of the Year at the 2022 BRIT Awards.

The singer made her first public appearance after canceling her Las Vegas residency, and wowed fans as she wore a gorgeous custom Giorgio Armani Privé dress with a tulle neckline and tail. She accessorized with neutral makeup, large diamond earrings and a pear-shaped sparkling ring on the all-important finger.

"I want to thank everyone I work with but I want to dedicate this to my son, and to Simon, his dad, this album was all of our journey, not just mine," she shared as she picked up the Album of the Year award.

"I am very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album about something so personal, not many people do stuff like that anymore."

She added: "And my son has been so gracious and kind and patient with me over the last over years, so it's for him."

Adele, who is one of the world's best-selling music artists of all time, married charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki in 2017. They welcomed their son Angelo in 2012, but the pair split in 2019 after nine years together.

Adele wore the pear-shaped diamond on her left ring finger

She went public in 2021 with Rich Paul, a sports manager, but there had been speculation in recent weeks that their romance had hit the skids.

In response, Adele took to social media in the days after to reveal that she would be performing at the Brits and also appearing on the UK chat show The Graham Norton Show, before adding a cheeky message that read: "Oh, and Rich sends his love."

Adele also won Song of the Year for 'Easy on Me'.

The singer wore a custom Giorgio Armani dress

When she picked up Artist of the Year she acknowledged the change in title - the BRIT Awards removed gendered categories for the first time in 2022 - but shared that she "loved being a female artist".

"I really love being a woman, a female artist, I do, I really do, I am so proud of us," she said.