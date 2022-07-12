Romeo Beckham breaks silence following Mia Regan break-up reports The couple were together for three years

Romeo Beckham has reportedly broken up with his girlfriend of three years, but that hasn't stopped the footballer from continuing life as normal.

The 19-year-old took to Instagram hours after it was reported that he and Mia Regan have ended their long-distance relationship, and avoided making any mention of the split.

WATCH: Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Mimi Reegan celebrate good news

David and Victoria's son, who currently lives in Miami, posted several posts, including a video of him walking through the streets of the city.

He later posted two different photos from inside his home, one showing him drinking a mango juice, and another showing off the cutest bracelet, a gift to his sister Harper, who turned 11 years old at the weekend.

Romeo has deleted all posts featuring Mia on Instagram - except this one

"Thank you so much @iancharms, Harper will love it," he wrote next to the bracelet, which was made out of different beads and featured a tiny frame with a picture of Romeo and Harper hugging.

Whilst the footballer is not opening up about his split, it seems to be amicable as only three days ago he and his parents, Victoria and David, liked Mia's latest post, which showed a recap of her week, including a trip to Wimbledon and several photos of her and her parents.

News of Romeo and Mia's came as the teenager celebrated a major career achievement – scoring his first goal with football team Inter Miami.

The footballer is very close to his family, who will no doubt rally around him

Proud dad David celebrated the moment by sharing an epic photo on his Instagram Stories of his middle son hugging a fellow teammate whilst donning his team colours.

Captioning the post, the father-of-four penned: "Well done mate so proud @romeobeckham. First goal in a Miami shirt @intermiamicfii @intermiamifc," with a white love heart.

Romeo responded to the heartfelt post with an equally loving response. He penned: "Love u dad that was for you," with two red love hearts.

