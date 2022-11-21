Joe Biden celebrates historic birthday alongside Jill Biden and newlywed granddaughter Naomi Biden The President's birthday celebrations followed his granddaughter's wedding

Joe Biden has officially made history in the White House, just by celebrating a milestone birthday!

MORE: Why Princess Kate won't wear Diana's iconic tiara at first banquet as Princess of Wales

Not only did he officially turn 80 years old, but he marked a big first as the head of state, having become the first octogenarian to ever serve as the President of the United States.

The president celebrated his birthday in Washington D.C. with a brunch hosted by first lady Jill Biden, according to White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joe Biden surprises VP Kamala Harris for her birthday

MORE: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's daughter steals the show in rare appearance with football star

The first lady took to Twitter to celebrate her husband, and to share a sweet glimpse of all of the festivities that took place in his honor.

She first shared two photos in which they both look in love as ever, endearingly looking at each other and smiling as they dance during what appears to be a special event at the White House.

The tribute was captioned with: "There's no one else I'd rather dance with than you. Happy Birthday, Joe! I love you.

There’s no one else I’d rather dance with than you.



Happy Birthday, Joe! I love you.💕 pic.twitter.com/7GmgE5vbqy — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 20, 2022

The first lady's words for her husband were too sweet

Jill later took to the social media platform again to share a peek into how the first family celebrated, also revealing the man of the hour's preferred cake to enjoy on his special day.

MORE: Damage to King Charles' Balmoral estate revealed in warning to visitors

MORE: Billie Eilish suffers mishap in dripping wet see-through robe

She posted a photo in which he appears blowing out the candles of a white birthday cake, later revealed to be coconut cake, surrounded by his wife as well as newlyweds Naomi Biden and Peter Neal, who married the Saturday before her grandfather's birthday, plus other Biden grandchildren, including Natalie Biden.

A perfect birthday celebration filled with so much love — and Joe’s favorite coconut cake! pic.twitter.com/w7005Cdtqu — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 20, 2022

CNN reported that the wedding falling on the President's birthday weekend was no coincidence

"A perfect birthday celebration filled with so much love – and Joe's favorite coconut cake," the former professor wrote in the tweet.

Stars and fans alike have already wished the President a very happy birthday, with reporters Al Roker and Katie Couric taking to their own Instagram pages to share their photos with and tributes for him.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.