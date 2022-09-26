Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare selfie of husband Michael Douglas for this special reason The actress took to social media

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas shared an extra special weekend in light of their joint birthday on Sunday.

The actress, who turned 53 on 25 September, delighted her 4.2 million followers by sharing a loved-up snap alongside her husband, Michael Douglas. The lovebirds, who have been married for 20 years, appeared in high spirits as they beamed for the camera.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones: Queen's death made me feel like I had lost a real family member

Dressed to impress, the mum-of-two slipped into a chic polka dot bardot dress. Catherine elevated her glamorous outfit with a touch of smokey make up in the form of black kohl eyeliner on the lower lash line, fluttery eyelashes, coffee-hued lipstick, and a pop of pink blush. Michael, meanwhile, looked particularly dapper in his navy suit and slicked back hair.

Alongside the sweet photos, the Chicago actress penned: "It's our birthday!! After 24 years of celebrating our special day together, I still look forward to it. I love you!!! A la votre!!!!!!!!!!"

The couple tied the knot in 2000

The star's fans were quick to heap praise on the duo, with one writing: "Happy Birthday to a beautiful couple," whilst a second penned: "You two look amazing!!"

"Love you guys! Happy Birthday to my favourite Libras!" wrote a third, and a fourth added: "Happy Birthday to a beautiful couple inside and out! Sending love!!"

Michael, who turned 78 on Sunday, similarly took to social media to celebrate their shared birthday. Alongside a sweet throwback holiday snap, the actor gushed: "Happy Birthday Catherine! I love you always & forever," followed by a red heart emoji.

Michael turned 78 on Sunday

Catherine has been married to her husband Michael Douglas for more than two decades. They met back at the Deauville American Film Festival in France in August 1998, after being introduced to one another by none other than Danny DeVito.

In a 2021 interview with WSJ Magazine, the actress said the secret to making their 21-year marriage last is having lots of fun together. She also shared that "constant love and respect" and maintaining a "sense of humour" are key to marital success.

They share two children together, Dylan and Carys, 19. Michael also has another son, Cameron, 42, from his first marriage.

