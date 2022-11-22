Justin Timberlake opens up after devastating shooting: 'My heart is broken' The Suit & Tie singer was just as heartbroken as the rest of the nation

Justin Timberlake was left as heartbroken as others around the country and the world upon learning of the tragedy that struck a nightclub in Colorado Springs.

An LGBTQ club called Club Q was hit by a shooting that left five dead and even more injured, sending shockwaves around the LGBTQ+ community and the nation.

The singer took to his Instagram Stories to make his own sense of the violent incident by sharing his thoughts alongside a New York Times article with the news.

"How does this end?" he penned. "Are we all just screaming into a void at this point?! My heart is broken for the families affected by this senseless tragedy.

"This is what happens in America when hateful propaganda goes unchecked," he concluded.

He shared another tweet that spoke of how homophobic and transphobic attitudes paired with weak gun laws led to more such tragedies occurring within this community specifically.

Justin spoke out after the horrifying shooting in Colorado Springs

Justin also linked out to an initiative by The Trevor Project, a notable LGBTQ+ youth group, writing: "This is a great resource for young people in the LGBTQ+ community who are experiencing or have experienced violence - and need support processing and healing."

Justin has frequently cited himself as a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and has contributed to efforts to better their quality of living, as well as those of the youth from these groups.

His wife Jessica Biel has been even more involved in such efforts, with the pair even being recognized with an honor by GLSEN, an LGBTQ+ youth group, in 2015.

"Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have consistently been visible and committed allies," the official announcement for their honor, the GLSEN Respect Award, read.

The couple have been honored in the past for their advocacy work

It continued: "Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake will be honored with the Inspiration Award for their long-standing commitment to improving the lives of children.

"They have also been vocal supporters of the LGBT community, using their profiles to raise awareness among fans and advocate for positive changes."

