Jimmy Fallon responds to adorable birthday message from Justin Timberlake The Tonight Show star was obviously touched

Jimmy Fallon celebrated his 48th birthday on 19 September, and amid a myriad of well wishes from friends, family, and fans, one in particular stood out.

MORE: Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon recall their awkward 'first date' in hilarious throwback video

The late night host got a public shout-out from none other than Justin Timberlake, also one of his closest friends and frequent comedic collaborator.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jimmy Fallon causes hilarious argument with Maury announcement

The singer made it an internet love affair by sharing a clip of Jimmy on stage performing while he did what any dedicated partner or friend would do by recording him from every flattering angle possible.

Justin left no stone unturned as he filmed his friend from the back and closer to the stage, at one point even getting him to laugh as he brought his phone way up to the mic.

MORE: Drew Barrymore reveals on her show how she met best friend Jimmy Fallon and how she's responsible for his marriage

His video came with an appreciative and quite hilarious message too, as he wrote: "Happy birthday @jimmyfallon - from your Instagram boyfriend.

"I'm so proud of the man you've become. My phone could never capture the beauty of your aura. I can't imagine my feed without you. You complete me."

Jimmy got a particularly loving birthday shout-out from Justin Timberlake

Of course, the caption immediately left his fans and followers in hysterics, many too stunned to react with anything other than laughing emojis.

"Best Bromance Ever!" one of them commented, with another quipping: "Lord have mercy I feel like I walked in on a private moment," and a third adding: "My #jimberlake heart is full! Happy Birthday."

MORE: Jimmy Fallon's eccentric home is basically a theme park - see inside

MORE: Jimmy Fallon stirs the pot with hilarious on-air argument following big announcement

And Jimmy himself couldn't resist getting in on the fun, saying: "You had me at hello. And bye bye bye," a response that immediately became the talking point of the comments section.

The Tonight Show star shared on Twitter what he really wanted as a birthday gift while also thanking all those who had wished him well.

The duo have been close friends for years

"Thank you for all of the birthday love. Sending love back," he wrote. "If you want to get me a gift or anything- I would love one.

"Here's an idea: buy a pint of @benandjerrys Tonight Dough. 100% of my proceeds go to @SeriousFunCamps. Celebrate with me and make a kid's day. Thanks pals!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.