Gemma Atkinson has shared the sad news that her pet dogs Norman and Ollie are struggling as they age. The Strictly Come Dancing star took to Instagram with a montage video as she explained how their health is deteriorating.

SEE: Gemma Atkinson shares honest sex account – husband Gorka Marquez reacts

"Both Norman and Ollie now have shorter walks," she began. "Need help up the stairs, help in the car and they take that little bit longer getting up to come and greet me when I walk in. Little things we’ve all noticed in the family met with just a look across the room at each other knowing that they are getting older…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson shares montage video of pet dogs

"Ollie's back legs, especially at the moment, are quite bad. He has his joint tablets & another medication as well but if anyone knows of anything else that may help please let me know below so we can try it. I know inevitably what happens down the line, but if I can help now, to try and delay it, I’ll be happy."

Several of her fans have since taken to the comments section to show their advice. YuMove – a joint supplement for dogs – was a favourite. One wrote: "YuMove max strength was my choice for our pup," while another added: "YuMove tablets are fab for joints," and a third agreed: "Our Labrador is 13 now and his back legs have been a bit wobbly the last couple of years. He has meds prescribed by the vet and also we give him YuMove senior herbal tablets which seem to help."

READ: Gemma Atkinson reveals how Gorka Marquez inspired a big change

READ: Gemma Atkinson responds to Gorka Marquez's 'sensual' routines

Others also recommended hydrotherapy, as well as CBD oil and cod liver oil tablets.

Gemma took to her Instagram Stories to thank fans for their insights.

"Thank you all so much for your recommendations on my grid for Ollie's legs," she wrote. "I have tried some of them already but I'm 100 per cent going to try the others. Thanks so much! I want my best friends here as long as possible!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.