Kate Beckinsale shocks with bloody and bruised appearance in startling BTS photos

Kate Beckinsale is certainly dedicated to her craft! The Underworld actress startled her social media followers when she posted a selection of photos in which she appeared to have been injured.

The star took to Instagram with images of herself bloody and bruised and simply captioned them: "TGIF."

In the snapshots, Kate had cuts on her faces and bruised hands, she also wore a back brace as fans rushed to ask if she was ok.

"What happened boo?" asked one as another commented: "Ouch! Hope you're on the mend."

Others added shocked face emojis and many wondered if she had been filming a new Underworld movie.

The majority of Kate's dedicated followers realized her look was for the movie she's working on, Canary Black.

One even wrote: "Canary Black movie leaving you bruised and battered. I bet it’s gonna be good tho. Saw some behind the scenes where a tram flips a car. Looked epic. Rest up kB. Hope you have a good weekend."

Kate was bloody and bruised for her new movie

Kate recently surprised fans when she revealed a totally new hair style for her role in the film.

In place of her long locks, she is now wearing a short, wavy bob, with a red hue.

After sharing a clip of herself having her tresses perfected in her trailer, she was inundated with comments as fans wrote, "That color really suits you," and, "gorgeous," while others said they thought the short hair looked great and called her "stunning".

Kate is rocking shorter hair for her new movie

While her wardrobe for the flick doesn't look too wild, over the summer, Kate ensured all eyes were on her once again when she stepped out in the most amazing latex outfit.

She thrilled off-set when she showed off her killer curves and toned legs and finished the look with a classic high ponytail.

Kate also gave Catwoman a run for her money by pairing her look with matching latex evening gloves.

