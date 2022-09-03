Nadia Sawalha twins with Kate Beckinsale in Primark swimsuit The Loose Women star shared a new photo on Instagram

Nadia Sawalha never fails to delight her Instagram followers with celebrity impersonations, and on Saturday night she chanelled Kate Beckinsale in a brand new photo.

RELATED: Nadia Sawalha looks incredible in sensational beach outfit

Taking to social media, the Loose Women star posted a hilarious side-by-side snap of herself and the Hollywood actress, as both posed in Primark's Greggs-themed swimsuit.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha frolics on the beach in astounding swimsuit

In the caption, she wrote: "EVERYONE Relax you can go from hungry to not hungry in a @greggs_official @primark swimsuit .. PANIC OVER. Me and @katebeckinsale twinkle twins...#greggs #primarkfashion #fashiontwins #fashiontwinning #expectationvsreality #instagramvsreality #instagramvsreallife #twinningiswinning #twinningoutfits."

Sparking a reaction from her 519k followers, one commented: "You do make me chuckle @nadiasawalha."

Meanwhile, a second wrote, "You wear it well," and a third penned: "You're the best Nadia," followed by a heart-eye emoji.

MORE: Nadia Sawalha delights viewers ahead of major Loose Women change

READ: Nadia Sawalha causes hilarity in new video – and look at her swimsuit

Nadia replicated Kate Beckinsale's look on Saturday

It's not the first time that Nadia has channelled a celebrity on Instagram, and one of her most popular posts involves Kim Kardashian.

Recreating one of the reality star's latex bikini looks from Sports Illustrated, Nadia donned a make-shift two-piece, complete with elbow-length gloves and a motorbike helmet.

The TV star is often praised for her body positive posts

Sharing the hilarious snap, she wrote:

"Can anyone guess what THREE 'textiles 'my brilliant stylist @thedinasawalha used to recreate @kimkardashian stunning @sportsillustrated look? Clues are...Woof woof, Stay fresh. This will keep anything in place! Guess away!! #kimkardashian #kardashianmemes #kardashianmemes #instagramvsreallife #instagramvsreality #kardashianstyle #recreatethelook #sportsillustratedmodel #sportsillustratedswimsuit #sportsillustrated."

Nadia's relatable Instagram posts have been praised for inspiring body positivity but in a previous interview with HELLO! the TV star revealed that: "Every single day I have to work on it."

She continued:"People say to me: 'I wish I had your confidence', and I always answer them: 'I haven't got my confidence!' Sometimes I have to really fake it to make it. I just say: 'Today I feel amazing' and I don't."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.