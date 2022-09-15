Kate Beckinsale dons latex leather gloves as she enjoys sweet exchange with friend Brian Cox The actress turned heads

Kate Beckinsale slipped into the most incredible outfit on Wednesday evening as she stepped out to enjoy the premiere of her new film Prisoner's Daughter.

Rocking a pair of impressive latex leather gloves, the actress looked sensational as she posed alongside her co-star Brian Cox. In stark contrast to her daring accessories, the 49-year-old opted to wear a strapless pastel pink gown.

Her chic number cascaded down to her ankles and cinched her in at the waist for the most flattering look. Kate finished off her red-carpet get-up with a pair of towering black heels, sparkly pendant earrings and a bold black manicure. The actress styled her perfectly coiffed chestnut locks into a playful high ponytail.

Sharing details of her glamorous evening on Instagram, Kate posted a carousel of heartwarming snaps alongside fellow actor Brian Cox.

Kate rocked a striking outfit

In the photos, the actress could be seen reclining on an ornate sofa with her legs resting on Brian's lap.

Singing his praises, the brunette beauty captioned her post: "There are about fifteen people I'd say are my favourite people in the world and @coxusa is so mighty he's at least two of them. Here we are hating each other at @tiff_net for our film #prisonersdaughter."

Her fans inundated the comment section with endless sweet messages, with one writing: "Two peas in a pod," whilst a second penned: "Stunnnn-ning! And those opera gloves are quite mesmerizing too!"

The actress shares a sweet bond with her co-star

"You guys are awesome together," wrote a third, and a fourth remarked: "Beautiful and lovely friendship you two have!!"

Kate's adventurous outfit comes after she sparked a fan reaction with her latest swimwear photo. Modeling a piece from Primark's hilarious collaboration with Greggs, Kate took to social media to show off her new swimsuit.

The star sported a swimsuit from the controversial collection, which featured the iconic white and yellow Greggs logo printed across the entirety of the piece in a satirical monogram form.

Kate surprised fans with her swimwear look

Kate shared the surprising look with fans online, captioning the funny image: "Everyone relax -it is possible to take a Greggs swimsuit from day to night PANIC OVER."

Her friends and fans adored her humorous post with one commenting: "You look amazing," while another added: "Wow." A third wrote: "Omg haha!" and a fourth commented: "This should be Greggs new advertising campaign. Genius."

