Kate Beckinsale reveals new short hair and she looks so different The actress got fans talking

Kate Beckinsale knows a thing or two about turning heads as she often parades her bold sense of style on social media.

The actress has switched things up ahead of the festive season with a new look which her fans are loving.

Kate shared a clip of herself getting ready in her movie trailer and in place of her long, brunette locks, was a much shorter, red do.

Kate Beckinsale takes the plunge in bright yellow push-up bra

Her tresses were being perfected by her stylist and although it wasn't clear whether it was her real hair or a wig, her social media followers loved the style and the color.

Kate - who is filming her movie, Canary Black, in Croatia - was inundated with comments as fans wrote: "That color really suits you," and, "gorgeous," while others said they thought the short hair suited her and called her "stunning".

It appeared Kate was also wearing light colored contact lenses or she'd applied a filter to alter the color of her eyes.

Kate rocked the look for her new movie

Over the summer, Kate ensured all eyes were on her once again when she stepped out in the most amazing latex outfit.

The 49-year-old actress, who is known for starring in the Underworld film series, showed off her killer curves and toned legs and finished the look with a classic high ponytail.

She gave Catwoman a run for her by pairing her look with matching latex evening gloves.

Kate wowed in latex earlier this year

The stunning model is active on her Instagram account, which sees the star give glimpses into her private life to her 5.4 million followers.

Guilty Party actress Kate is also keen on goat yoga, with the star posting a series of hilarious snaps that includes the goats.

In one video shared, Kate and her friends can be seen smiling whilst the goats walk on and around them. She captioned the video: "Baamaste".

