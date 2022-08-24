Kate Beckinsale's latest look in latex will surprise you - just wow! Giving Catwoman a run for her money!

English actress and model Kate Beckinsale just dropped her latest Instagram post - and she looks incredible!

The brunette beauty wore a black latex dress and matched the striking piece with high platform heels.

Kate Beckinsale takes the plunge in bright yellow push-up bra - and wow!

The 49-year-old actress, who is known for starring in the Underworld film series, showed off her killer curves and toned legs and finished the look with a classic high ponytail.

The star posed with friend Gabriella Claire Morpeth, a costume designer. So fierce!

The Critics' Choice Movie Award for Best Actress in a Comedy nominee also shared a video of her strutting with the latex look, flashing a smile and waving her arms in the air - with her wearing matching latex evening gloves.

Kate shared her latest look on Instagram

And the gorgeous lady got her followers talking. Celebrity friend Paris Hilton commented: "Gorgeous girls" and left adoring emojis. One follower wrote: "Always more than beautiful" Another follower commented: "You are so amazing", followed by a heart emoji.

The stunning model is active on her Instagram account, which sees the star give glimpses into her private life to her 5.4 million followers. She regularly posts pictures of her jaw-dropping figure, and most recently posed up a storm by wearing a series of green screen bikinis - iconic!

Gorgeous Kate last month

Guilty Party actress Kate is also keen on goat yoga, with the star posting a series of hilarious snaps that includes the goats.

In one video shared, Kate and her friends can be seen smiling whilst the goats walk on and around them. She captioned the video: "Baamaste" Recently, the star showed her two new tattoos and it is certainly sentimental. Kate's latest ink says "Mama" twice, referencing her mom, Judy, 75, and daughter, Lily, 23. So sweet.

