LeAnn Rimes, Maren Morris and more react as Mickey Guyton shares incredible Super Bowl 2022 news

Mickey Guyton has shared the incredible news that she will be performing the national anthem at the 2022 Super Bowl.

The country music star took to social media on Tuesday to reveal the news, thanking God and joking that she needed to do a "praise dance". "What is my life right now?" she said in the video, with her phone in her hand. As she walked around in shock, she laughed: "I need to do a praise dance."

"Look at God," she captioned the post. "I am shook, I am grateful, I am praise dancing. So excited to be singing the national anthem at #SBLVI on February 13th! @nfl @nbcsports."

"You are gonna blow the roof off and if there's no roof, you're gonna break glass," commented one fan while LeAnn Rimes added: "So freaking proud of YOU."

"Congratulations, Mickey!" shared Maren Morris, while Cassadee Pope wrote: "Yes yes yes yessssss!!!!!!"

In 2021 the 37-year-old finally broke into the mainstream after almost 20 years of push backs with the powerful and polarizing songs, Black Like Me and What Are You Going To Tell Her?

Mickey will perform before kick off

She went on to become the first black woman to perform at the American Country Music awards, the first black woman to host the Country Music Awards, and the first black woman to be nominated for a Grammy in the country music category.

But it all came at a time of enormous upheaval in the US and around the globe, as people began to finally grapple with racism and questioned how they could become not just better allies, but specifically become anti-racist.

Mickey turned into the face of that conversation in Nashville, a city of beauty and diversity but one that remains an old, white, boys club - all while becoming a mom for the first time.

"There are times when I think 'why is everyone asking me? Why is it my responsibility?'" she told HELLO!

"And then I realize I have been waiting for someone to take the step and move the industry forward, and if not me, who else? If not me, who will? I have given people chances for a long time and there are some women trying to push this needle forward but for some reason when a black woman says it people hear it, so I realized God gave me this responsibility. I don't always want to be that person but if not me, who?"

The 2022 Super Bowl kicks off at 3.30/2.30c on 13 February on NBC

