Gisele Bundchen reaches out to Tom Brady with surprisingly heartfelt gesture The model and NFL star split in October

Gisele Bundchen has extended an olive branch to her ex-husband Tom Brady just one month following their shock divorce.

The supermodel has stayed silent on her own social media platforms, but on Thursday she showed her support for Tom by commenting on a photo he shared of his son, Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gisele and her children dance in support of Tom Brady

The NFL quarterback took to Instagram to post the snap, which saw the 15-year-old in the middle of a football game, with his dad proudly looking on in the background.

Tom simply captioned the image: "My inspiration", and Gisele was among the first to respond, leaving a red heart emoji in the comment section.

READ: Gisele Bundchen breaks silence after Tom Brady divorce

TRENDING NOW: Madonna's rare photo with all six of her kids has fans asking questions

Her subtle show of support comes after Tom hinted that the duo would reunite for Thanksgiving as he revealed that he was spending the day with his family and the people who have "supported" him throughout his career.

Speaking about his plans on Monday on his SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go!, alongside co-host Jim Gray and guest Charles Barkley, he said: "I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it's always time for family.

Gisele left a red heart under Tom's photo of Jack

"When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me, and my career is unbelievable."

"I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be," he said of his children, who also include daughter Vivian, nine, and son Benjamin, 12, whom he shares with Gisele.

Gisele and Tom split in October after 13 years of marriage

While it's not clear if he and Gisele did spend the day together, Tom was joined by their daughter Vivian.

The 45-year-old posted the heartfelt photo on his Instagram Stories which showed the youngster riding on horseback for a candid photo. Captioning the post, he penned: "My baby," alongside a red love heart.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.