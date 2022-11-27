Brooke Shields rocks strapless gown for gorgeous Christmas picture

Brooke Shields has shared a series of throwback snaps to her time filming the Netflix holiday film A Castle for Christmas, and in one rocked a gorgeous strapless tartan gown.

TRENDING: Gisele Bundchen reaches out to Tom Brady with surprisingly heartfelt gesture

"#ACastleForChristmas came out one year ago today!! Swipe to take a trip down memory lane, then watch it over on @netflix to get in the holiday spirit!" Brooke captioned the carousel of pictures that saw her riding a horse and posing with co-star Cary Elwes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out the trailer for A Castle For Christmas

But it was the tartan gown that had fans talking, as the dress featured a round low-cut neckline and a black satin skirt.

Fans were quick to comment with one joking that she was putting on a "gun show" with her toned arms on display. Others praised the movie, revealing their love for the film and sharing how it will "become a traditional watch" each festive season.

RELATED: Brooke Shields really turns up the heat with sensational swimsuit photo

SHOP: This budget 'Skims lookalike' Amazon bodysuit has gone viral - it has 18k 5-star reviews

At 57 Brooke had been wowing her fans for years with her gorgeous looks but in September she shocked followers when she posed in SKIMS for Kim Kardashian brand's debut bra campaign.

"I’m so honored and excited to be in @SKIMS first ever bra campaign," Brooke wrote alongside her Instagram snaps showing off the new underwear. "I can honestly say that these bras are something we can all feel confident and comfortable in."

Brooke wowed fans in the tartan dress

Brooke recently explained that she feels that she’s just now hitting her stride. “I just now feel as if I'm my most powerful and vibrant, and I'm not bogged down by the same insecurities or the same pettiness,” she told MSNBC last year.

"I don’t give a [expletive] the same way I did when I was a kid. I think I look sexier. I feel more myself. I feel like I'm living my life, according to my terms ... It's an interesting thing to be 56 and saying, 'Now I'm ready to start.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox