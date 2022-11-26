Paris Hilton wows fans with Baywatch-inspired swimsuit as she celebrates first wedding anniversary

Paris Hilton has been celebrating her wedding anniversary in the Maldives and gave fans a sneak peek at "paradise on Earth" when she shared a picture of herself rocking a bright red Baywatch-inspired swimsuit.

In the picture Paris was in crystal clear blue waters and wore a Melissa Odabash red suit which featured a tie detail on the chest and ruffled sleeves. She paired the look with white heart-shaped sunglasses and wore her hair in a loose low bun, perfect for a day in the ocean.

WATCH: Paris Hilton stuns in bright pink wedding dress

"I've been all over the world and stayed at the most beautiful places. But I've never seen anything like the @IthaafushiPrivateIsland at @WaldorfAstoriaMaldives. This private island is truly Paradise on Earth!" she captioned the post.

Paris added: "So beautiful, romantic and relaxing here! Feels like a dream! I feel so lucky and blessed to be here with my love celebrating our anniversary."

Other pictures showed Paris lounging in a unicorn-shaped float while she also gave fans a glimpse into her evenings with husband Carter Reum, with the pair dressing up in their formal best for dinner.

In several pictures Paris wore a whimsical white maxi dress with floral detailing and a thigh-high split, paired with neutral wedges.

Paris shared a series of pictures with fans

The trip comes after Paris addressed the speculation surrounding her fertility after her mom Kathy Hilton claimed her daughter was "struggling" to conceive her first child with her husband.

The 41-year-old took to her Instagram Stories to dismiss her mom's comments, revealing she and Carter were always planning to start their family after their first wedding anniversary which they celebrated in mid-November.

Paris also clarified that she is not experiencing fertility issues and has lots of "healthy embryos".

Paris addressed the rumors

"I'm getting tons of messages of people asking me about when I'm having a baby," she wrote. "The truth is. My husband and I wanted to enjoy our first year of marriage together as a couple and we were always planning on starting our family in 2023."

Revealing that the couple are using IVF, Paris added: "IVF is always a journey for everyone but we're so fortunate that we have lots of healthy embryos ready and waiting to be part of our Cutesy Crew!"

Paris concluded. "As everyone knows I have an extremely busy work and travel schedule, but nothing gets me more excited than becoming a mom in 2023. Thank you for all your kind messages!"

