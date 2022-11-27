Holly Willoughby is a festive vision in chic Christmas jumper for major 'first' The star enjoyed time with her friends

Holly Willoughby posed up a winter storm as she was captured drinking her first-ever Guinness on Saturday in the cosiest winter jumper.

The ITV star was filmed taking her first few sips of the traditionally Irish beverage by one of her friends, as it's safe to say she approved. Whilst enjoying her drink, the star had the sleeves of her gorgeous beige Christmas jumper rolled up, which was adorned with a dark festive pattern.

Chatting in the video, Holly's friend could be heard saying: "Holly b****y Willoughby has never drunk a pint of effing Guinness before…"After taking her first sip Holly chimed in, replying: "It's nice!"

The girls looked like they had a fabulous evening and captioning the clip were the words: "Girls night in with @clodagh_mckenna, @shishib and @hollywilloughby with her 1st @guinness #shennanigans," which were separated with red love heart emojis.

Holly was getting in the festive spirit!

Holly also took to her Instagram account to document the fun day with two sweet photos. The first picture saw her with a fresh face and rosy cheeks with her iconic blonde tresses tied back in a ponytail. The This Morning presenter was every inch a winter goddess in the snap, which saw her sport a chic padded jacket with a corduroy collar.

The trio looked like they had so much fun

The second photo showed the This Morning host in a black-and-white shot next to her pint of Guinness.

The star wrote about the day: "Filled my belly and heart yesterday at @clodaghmckenna beautiful homeand brand new shop @clodaghstore …Guinness never tasted so good than with you 3 beauties @shishib @imeldaofficial @clodagh_mckenna."

Holly certainly is a Guinness fan

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the wintry update, with one penning: "You all look so happy," alongside three red love-heart emojis. A second wrote: "Gorgeous". With a third adding: "Beautiful gals".

