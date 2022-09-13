Adele lists $12million home she bought from Nicole Richie – see inside The Easy on Me singer bought the home in 2021

Adele has put one of her Beverly Hills homes on the market for $12million, after settling into her incredible $58million mansion nearby.

The Easy on Me actress only bought the property from her former neighbor Nicole Richie in 2021, which was located next door to another of her homes - a $9.5million mansion.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adele reveals a look inside her living room

Adele is set to make a profit of $2million on the home, while the listing is also considerably more than the $6.7million Nicole paid for it in 2015.

MORE: Adele's £7.7million Beverly Hills home is not what we expected - see photos

The house was built in 1957 but has been renovated and extended, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a powder room and a large room that could be used as a fourth bedroom or a playroom.

On the ground floor, there is a library, family room and combined dining room and living room, which all open to the backyard. There is also a gourmet kitchen, a laundry room, a gym and rooms for staff – including an "assistant's office" and security room.

Adele is selling her Beverly Hills home

Meanwhile, the half-acre garden boasts a vegetable garden, pool and spa, and a sports court.

Adele will no longer need the property after settling into her new jaw-dropping Beverly Hills estate, which she bought from Sylvester Stallone earlier this year.

MORE: Adele gives biggest hint yet of a permanent US move

The 34-year-old revealed a first look at the new home when she moved in with her partner Rich Paul in May, showing the pair holding up the keys to their new home while standing in the grounds.

The singer has moved into a $58million home nearby

The home has two floors with a large wraparound balcony on the top level, and a covered terrace below with decorative columns and chandelier lighting.

STORY: Adele sparks wedding reports after fans spot special detail in new home

The sprawling estate sits in 3.5 acres of land and has eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms, including a master suite with a sauna, steam room, office and terrace. It also has a cinema, infinity pool, spa and a putting green, an art studio and eight-car garage.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.